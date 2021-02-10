Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 345 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.