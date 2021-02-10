Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 254 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.