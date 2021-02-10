Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,542. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.