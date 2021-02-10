Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

