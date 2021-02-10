Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,882 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRM. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700 in the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

