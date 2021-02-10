Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.07 million.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 100,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

