Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AKTS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 808,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,095. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

