Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

