Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

