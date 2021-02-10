Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.33-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.46 EPS.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $13.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.22.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

