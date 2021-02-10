Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

