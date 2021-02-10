Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 555,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

