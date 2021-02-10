Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.83

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 86487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00.

Get Ajax I alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ajax I stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ajax I makes up approximately 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Ajax I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.