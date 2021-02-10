Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading 8% Higher

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 304,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 326,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
