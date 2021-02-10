Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading 8% Higher

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 304,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 326,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Airgain alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.