Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.72 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and $8.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,699.56 or 0.99845514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.40 or 0.01059187 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00295879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00209972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00091922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.