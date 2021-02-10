Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $89.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

