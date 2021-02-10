AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.84

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 85291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $81,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $295,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,567 shares of company stock worth $1,027,665. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

