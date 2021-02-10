AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.84

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 85291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.
Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.