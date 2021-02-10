AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.84

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 85291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,665. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

