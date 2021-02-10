AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $460.00

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 457.10 ($5.97), with a volume of 57361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

