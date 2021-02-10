AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $460.00

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 457.10 ($5.97), with a volume of 57361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.94).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).
AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile (LON:AFHP)
AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.
