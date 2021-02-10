Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $131.00 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

