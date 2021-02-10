Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $131.00 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $144.90.
About Affirm
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
