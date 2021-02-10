Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $143.24 and last traded at $142.12. Approximately 1,031,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 438,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.