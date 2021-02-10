Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 4th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years.

AMG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.34. 18,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,496. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

