Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 200.9%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) rose 200.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 202,384,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 27,376,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

