Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 860874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

