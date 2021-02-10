aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.25 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $112.13 million and $46.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.77 or 0.01051432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.29 or 0.05544553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00030625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040634 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.