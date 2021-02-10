AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $355.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.