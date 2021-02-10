AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

IVZ stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

