AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

RF opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

