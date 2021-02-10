AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

MNST opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

