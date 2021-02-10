AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

