AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.82

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and traded as high as $98.83. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 19 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.73% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

