Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.56 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,669. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.