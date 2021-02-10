Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.86 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. 21,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,669. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

