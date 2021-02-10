adidas (ADDYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2021 – adidas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – adidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

1/25/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – adidas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

1/10/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ADDYY traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. 137,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

