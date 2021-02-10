ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 60.82% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.