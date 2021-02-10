Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

