Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 144.6% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 144.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $349,320.01 and $34,054.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,421,950 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.