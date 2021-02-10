Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

