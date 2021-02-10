Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues Earnings Results

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

ABST traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 19,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

