Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues Earnings Results

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.
ABST traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 19,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.