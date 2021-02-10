AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

