A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Shares of ATEN traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.30 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

