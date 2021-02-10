$78.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $78.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.93 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.
CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 142,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,893. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.
