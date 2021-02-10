$78.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $78.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.93 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 142,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,893. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

