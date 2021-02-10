$726.46 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $726.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $735.50 million. GMS reported sales of $761.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

