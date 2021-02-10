$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.67 billion and the highest is $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.77 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

