$68.45 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce sales of $68.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year sales of $330.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $325.71 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $351.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

FLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 143,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $329.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

