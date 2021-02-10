65,275 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,275 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 140166 upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

