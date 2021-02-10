6,343 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $215.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

