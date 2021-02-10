523 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 523 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

