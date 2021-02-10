495 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

AVGO opened at $474.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $478.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.