$494.64 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report $494.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.98 million to $497.29 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $745.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCO remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

